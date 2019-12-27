Robert Edmond Beigel, 84, of Bryans Road, Maryland, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Born on September 29, 1935 in Jamaica, New York, he was the son of the late Edmond Leroy Beigel and Orrill Elizabeth Ballou Beigel. Mr. Beigel was a Life Scout with the Boy Scouts and a member of his high school swim team as a youth. He later served in the U. S. Air Force until he was Honorably Discharged in 1958. Mr. Beigel worked for the Department of Navy as a Laboratory Technician. An avid bicyclist, while his family was living in Connecticut, he belonged to the Connecticut Valley Bicycling Club. In his spare time, he was a Cub Scout Den Master, an amateur photographer, and neighborhood “Mr. Fix-it.” As a member of Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church of Waldorf for 20 years, he served as a session member and volunteered countless hours of service.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Beigel was preceded in death by his son Peter; brother Richard Beigel.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Alexander Beigel; children Jay, David, Christopher, and Beth; siblings and in-laws Joyce and Bill Goldhammer, David Beigel, Arline and Robert Rosener, and Naomi Beigel; 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.