UPDATE: State Police Release Name of 18-Year-Old Shot at Sheetz in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 12/27/2019 @ 4:20 p.m.: Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect involved in a reported shooting in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect is identified as an African American male. He reportedly fled the scene in an SUV with Virginia plates.

The victim is identified as Ea’sen Lee Mackall, 18, of St. Mary’s County. He was transported by ambulance to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation between the suspect and the victim, later identified as Mackall, occurred outside of a convenience store around noon today in the 22,000 block of Three Notch Road in California, Maryland. During the altercation, Mackall was shot in the hand. The suspect immediately fled the scene.

A perimeter has been set up in the area. The Maryland State Police K-9 Unit is conducting a search. Crime scene analysts from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene and gather evidence.

Police urge anyone who may recognize the suspect pictured or who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. Calls may remain confidential.

12/27/2019: On Friday, December 27, 2019, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police, and rescue personnel responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites at 22769 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find an 18-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the hand after being shot at the Sheetz on Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California. Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing at least two gunshots, and saw one black male, and one black female dressed in all black flee in a silver GMC SUV with Virginia registration plates.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to search for the suspect vehicle, and shortly after, units spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road until the SUV wrecked in the area of Pegg Road and Three Notch Road, and continued on Pegg Road before witnesses reported the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Spring Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road and the two occupants fled on foot.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the incident.

