Firefighters in Charles County Respond to the Reported House on Fire with People Trapped.

On Friday, December 27, 2019, at approximately 5:35 a.m., the Charles County 911 center received a call stating “their home was on fire and someone was trapped in the basement”.

Firefighters from La Plata and surrounding volunteer departments responded to 11345 Dobbins Lane in La Plata, and first arriving units reported a working structure fire, with fire on the side rear deck with all occupants out prior to the arrival of crews.

Crews contained the fire to deck and exterior walls, and after checking for further extension inside the home, units found none and returned ro service in approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters on scene.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and and investigation is currently ongoing.

Residents reported they were keeping animals warm on the deck, an occupant reported the “red heating light” apparently fell on the straw used for bedding and caught deck on fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

