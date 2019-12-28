Maryland State Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating a Second Person Shot on Friday in a Separate Shooting

On Friday, December 27, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find a patient, a male in his 20’s, entered the hospital with a single gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

After speaking with the gunshot victim police located a female suspect in the parking lot of the hospital who was taken into custody.

Police responded to a residence on Mt Zion Church Road in St. Inigoes with a search warrant.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the incident.

This shooting is unrelated to the shooting that occurred at the Sheetz in California, six hours earlier.

Details will be provided as they become available.

