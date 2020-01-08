Police Arrest One Suspect and Recover Gun After Attempted Burglary in Lexington Park

On Friday, December 27, 2019, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Franklin Road in Lexington Park, for the attempted burglary with multiple suspects possibly armed with weapons.

While police responded to the address, emergency communication center (ECC) advised multiple armed suspects fled the residence and were on foot in the Patuxent Homes Neighborhood area. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office turned onto Saratoga Drive and observed two black males on foot in the area, as they were passing the subjects, ECC provided a description of one suspect that was wearing a Helly Hansen jacket, and one suspect wearing a dark colored jacket. When the Deputy passed the two subjects, the Deputy witnessed both suspect walk through a yard on Saratoga Drive, and made a u-turn and then witnessed both males exit the yard and both started walking down the sidewalk to the rear of the PNC Bank on Great Mills Road.

Both suspects were stopped and detained. Before Officers could ask questions, one suspect, later identified as Marquese Dayequan Milburn, 18 of Lexington Park, stated he was “just walking home to Shangri-La, and knew nothing of any burglary and was just walking home with a juvenile friend.”

Deputy M. Ryzycn advised the two suspects stopped at the bank were with a third black male at the scene of the attempted burglary, and that both were possibly armed with a handgun. Corporal W. Rishel and his K9 Scar responded to the scene of where Milburn and the juvenile were last seen walking and conducted an article search in the yard of 21642 Saratoga Drive, and found a loaded Rohm RG23 .22LR caliber revolver behind a tree.



The victim, and original 911 caller advised they did not want to be a victim of a crime.

Milburn was read his rights and placed under arrest and wished to waive his rights to talk to the Officers. Milburn advised he was with the juvenile friend in the area of the CVS on Great Mills Road when they observed two unknown black males walking on the Eastbound side of Great Mills Road, Milburn stated they called over to them and told them to follow them, he advised they did follow, and began walking through Patuxent Homes when Milburn stated they walked to the residence on Franklin Road and the two unknown males handed Milburn a “pistol”.

Milburn stated he did not want to get in trouble and when police arrived in the area, he attempted to give the weapon back to the males, Milburn advised the gun did not belong to him, but when asked what he dropped in the yard, Milburn stated “what the man gave me”, and when asked to clarify by that, Milburn stated it was a pistol.

When searching Milburn’s person, Officers found approximately 13 rounds of .22LR rounds in his right shoe, the same caliber of rounds found in the recovered weapon.

Milburn was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with the following.

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene after police requested an ambulance for a 25 year-old male who reported he took cocaine and was not feeling well. He was transported to an area hospital.

