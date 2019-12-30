Considering a Career in Health Care? MedStar Announces Deadline for Annual Scholarship is February 28, 2020

If your dream is to pursue a career in the healthcare field, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital may be able to help. With the goal of recruiting specially-trained associates, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital awards annual scholarships to candidates pursuing degrees in healthcare related fields such as nursing, imaging, respiratory therapy, laboratory technology, and pharmacists.

In return for a pre-determined length of employment with the hospital after graduation, students may receive up to $3,000 per semester for four years toward tuition, required books, lab fees, and school-appointed uniforms. Preference is given to students in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Both recent high school graduates and returning students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship, which is funded through generous donations from local businesses and individuals. Since 2001, 157 scholarships have been awarded to area students.

Completed applications are due to Human Resources (HR) by Feb. 28. Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Scholarships to download an application, or call HR at 301-475-6018

