Two Charles County Residents to Take Part in the “First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year” Event in New York City

New Year’s Eve is always an exciting night, but for one lucky Maryland Lottery player, it could be life-changing. Five Maryland Lottery winners will be among more than 300 lottery participants from across the nation vying to become the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year℠. A VIP trip to New York City will culminate with a $1 million dollar POWERBALL drawing where country artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year during this year’s live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.” Decker will provide live updates from the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC’s live telecast and the big reveal announcing the winner will air just after midnight on January 1, 2020.

The once-in-a-lifetime prize includes:

A four-day/three-night trip-for-two to New York City

Round-trip transportation (plane or train) to and from New York City

Hotel accommodations

Tickets to see the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” at Radio City Music Hall

A holiday dinner cruise on the Hudson River

Spending money and meals

An exclusive New Year’s Eve gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel with prime viewing of the Times Square ball drop and

A chance to win $1 million prize.

The five Maryland Lottery winners were selected from more than 200,000 entries through the First POWERBALL® Millionaire of the Year and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” second-chance promotion. The promotion ran from August 26 through October 6, 2019. The trip winners are:

Tanya Darkins Windsor Mill Baltimore County

Anita Drish Sykesville Carroll County

Kevin Johnson Saint Charles Charles County

Jeffrey Mayer Waldorf Charles County

Elmer Pastora Wheaton Montgomery County

A total of 25 lotteries are sending winners to New York City for the big event. Through a random drawing, the more than 300 participants will be narrowed down to five finalists. Those finalists will learn — live on television – that he or she has become the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year.

