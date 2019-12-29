State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson of Occupied Residence in Leonardtown

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, at approximately 11:20 p.m., police and firefighters responded to 22640 Wheatleys Apartment Way in Leonardtown, for the fire reported out.

Crews from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from a 1-story single family residence, and after further investigation firefighters found a fire already out, on the rear exterior wall of the residence.

The owner/occupant is identified as Stephanie Cole, with the damages estimated to be $500.00

Investigators responded to the scene and determine preliminary cause incendiary. The fire was found by the occupant of the home.

Unknown suspect(s) intentionally set fire to the rear exterior of the occupied residence. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834 or 443-550-6820.

