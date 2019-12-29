Delivery Driver Gets Surprise Christmas Gift After Winning $100,000 on Scratch-off in Charlotte Hall

“I’ve got a feeling,” a Baltimore man told his sister just last week. “I’m going to win one of these.” In his hand that day, he held a Maryland Lottery Cash Club scratch-off. On Thursday, he held the paperwork for a check for $100,000!

The delivery driver found the top prize on the $10 game, which he bought about 70 miles from home at Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall. The 42-year-old buys Lottery games whenever he finds himself in or near a store that sells them. Last week, his delivery route took him to St. Mary’s County.

“I stopped for gas and saw a liquor store next to the station with a Lottery sign in the window,” he said. “They had Cash Club, which was a new ticket, at least to me, and I always play new tickets.” He scratched his instant ticket in the store before starting the long drive home.

“I couldn’t comprehend what I was seeing,” he told Lottery officials. “All of the game rules said that I’d won, but I refused to believe it.”

Thinking about his $100,000 win helped him pass the time as he made the two-hour return trip home. “I kept thinking about all of the plans I have. I’ve been saving money for each of them and now most of them are paid for. Before I knew it, I was home.”

This is the fourth top-prize win for Cash Club, which debuted in November. Six more $100,000 winning scratch-offs remain in circulation, in addition to 23 instant tickets with $10,000 prizes. Fred’s Liquor at 30090 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall sold this latest $100,000 Cash Club prize. The St. Mary’s County retailer earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for its role in our winner’s Lottery luck.

