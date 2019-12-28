Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Lieutenant Joseph (Joey) F. Angle, 48

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the death of past Lieutenant Joseph (Joey) F. Angle. Joey passed away yesterday at his home in Calvert County. Joey joined RVFD on October 13, 1987. He was a member from 1987 to 1993 and held the position of Lieutenant in 1992. Joey resigned in 1994 and moved to Calvert County with his wife, Rose.

Joey had a passion for firefighting. He joined Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, located in PG County MD in 1993 where he later became Chief. Chief Angle never forgot his “roots” in Ridge. He had Seat Pleasant bring a pumper down to the SMVFA parade held in Ridge in 1998 and would often be seen attending our annual carnival. Joey served Seat Pleasant VFD until 2007 when he transferred to Kentland VFD in PG County MD.

Joey proudly served as a Prince George’s County police officer for the past 11 years. Joey also served with the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad from 1987 to 1991. He is survived by his wife and son. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Graveside services will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Thursday January 2, 2020 at 11AM. Members of Ridge VFD will be Honorary Pallbearers.

Joseph “Joey” Francis Angle, 48 of St. Leonard, MD died Thursday at his home. He is survived by his wife, Rose Angle, his son Jimmy Angle and his sister Barbara Shaw (her husband Mark and daughter Kory), as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Harrington Angle and Barbara Jean (Masgay) Angle and a sister Karen Angle.

He was born in Leonardtown, MD, and grew up in Ridge, graduating from Great Mills High School in 1989.

Joey was a proud first responder, starting at the age of 16, volunteering with the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as Chief, and Kentland Volunteer Fire Department. He worked in fire protection at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant until the early nineties when he left to pursue a career in law enforcement. He began his career in Alexandria as a deputy sheriff, transferred to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department and ended his career as a Sergeant with the Prince George’s County Police Department. He was very proud of his squad.

Joey loved to listen to music and would often travel around the DMV to hear local bands. He loved his dogs and hanging out at “the spot” with his brother Sam Tiru.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Ridge, MD. Flowers may be sent to Rausch Funeral Home 4405 Broomes Island Rd, Port Republic, MD 20676, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of Calvert County, PO Box 3505, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.