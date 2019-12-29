VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Wrong Way Drunk Driver Crashes in Great Mills

On Saturday, December 28, 2019, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard in California, for the report of a vehicle travelling Northbound in the Southbound lanes.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and attempted to locate the vehicle, after approximately 5 minutes, a K9 patrol unit located a vehicle matching the description in the area of Chancellors Run Road and Three Notch Road. The vehicle was driving erratically while following another vehicle on Three Notch Road, and into the Hickory Hills Shopping Center parking lot.

As the two vehicles entered the shopping center, the silver Infinity, driven by Travis Tourneur Butler, 39, of California, followed another vehicle behind the building in the alley ways before coming to a stop in front of the Nicolletti’s Pizza, before he sped out of the shopping center and onto Chancellors Run Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles to check the welfare of the subjects, the silver Infinity then fled at a high rate of speed until reaching the area of Longfields Boulevard on Chancellors Run Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck the center median, multiple trees and ended up stopped facing Southbound in the Northbound lanes.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies administered multiple standardized field sobriety tests and as a result of the tests, the single occupant/operator was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The single operator was identified as Travis Tourneur Butler, 39, of California. He was charged with the following.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

No injuries were reported.