Police Say Alcohol and Speed Contributing Factors in Fatal Prince George’s County Crash

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Greenbelt early Wednesday morning. The decedent is 37-year-old Jose Galvan-Montesinos of Riverdale.

On December 25, 2019, at approximately 2:00 am, officers responded to the area of Kenilworth Avenue and Old Calvert Road for a single-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered an overturned SUV that came to rest in a wooded area just off the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was not restrained and was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. The passenger who suffered critical injuries was also unrestrained and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Preliminary, investigators believe that the SUV was traveling southbound on Kenilworth Avenue approaching Old Calvert Road, when it veered off the roadway and into the guardrail which caused the SUV to strike a tree. In the early part of the investigation, it is believed that excessive speed and intoxicants were contributing factors, however the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

