David E. Pardoe, 58, of Broomes Island, Maryland passed away on December 25, 2019 in his home. He was born on January 27, 1961 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Eugene L and Gladys Green Pardoe. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Pardoe and a Great Niece, Arielle Bowen.

David was a hard worker, and was the Owner/ Operator of Quality Landscape and Excavating for over 30 years. He had a lot of close friends and family that he enjoyed trips with especially snowmobiling in Michigan and camping. He was a thrill seeker. He loved his dogs, Rocky and Rusty, which he called his boys.

David is survived by a Niece, Kimberly Wall and her husband John, a Nephew, Steven Ostenso, Great Nieces and Nephews: Brittany, Branden, and Samantha Johnson and a Great Great nephew Noah Wills. David is also survived by his extended family, The Pitchers.

Friends and Family will be received on Tuesday December 31, 2019 from 10 till the time of the Funeral Service at 12 Noon in the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Interment will follow in Broomes Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.