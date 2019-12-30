Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Pier Has Reopened After Suffering Partial Collapse

The pier at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park has been reopened to the public. It suffered a partial collapse during the summer due to extensive shore erosion but has been repaired thanks to emergency funding received from the St. Mary’s County Commissioners and work done by the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has gotten the shoreline erosion issue under control temporarily with the placing of bio logs and plantings along the beach. Additional work needs to be done for a more permanent fix. The park is open from sunrise to sunset; the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at museums.stmarysmd.com.

