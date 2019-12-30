UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Plane Crash in Prince George’s County

UPDATE: Maryland State Police have identified the pilot who was killed in a small plane crash Sunday in Prince George’s County.

The victim has been identified as Gordon Allen, 61, of Bronx, New York. According to a preliminary investigation, Allen died when his plane crashed at about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the crash, which occurred in the 6300 block of Chestnut Avenue in New Carrollton, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, the plane had departed the College Park Airport just minutes prior to crashing. The plane crashed into a carport of a single-family home, then struck a vehicle with both the plane and the vehicle catching on fire.

Allen is the lone confirmed fatality as a result of the crash. No one was occupied in the home at the time of the crash and no one on the ground was injured, according to a preliminary investigation. At least 18 homes lost power in the area as a result of the crash.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department arrived on the scene to handle the fire associated with the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified. The Prince George’s County Police Department and New Carrollton Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The NTSB will be handling the crash investigation.

All photos and video by Mark Brady, PGFD PIO.



Plane Crash final U/D from #PGFD just before 3 pm small aircraft struck attached carport of single family home then struck automobile with both plane & car catching fire. Small fire in house attic. Home was not occupied. 1 person on plane declared deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/TuLBDHVFGd — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 29, 2019



