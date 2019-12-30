Early Morning Head-on Collision in Valley Lee Sends Two to Hospital

On Monday, December 30, 2019, at approximately 6:10 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Denton Road in Valley Lee, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision, with one vehicle off the roadway with the single occupant trapped, and one vehicle in the roadway with the single occupant going in and out of consciousness, heavily pinned and trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Valley Lee arrived on the scene within minutes of being dispatched and started extrication on the driver of the sedan while requesting a helicopter, however, all helicopters were down due to weather.

The adult female driver of the sedan was extricated in approximately 20 minutes and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Crews from Bay District assisted Valley Lee in extricating the driver of the pickup truck in under 10 minutes, and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>