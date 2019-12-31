Calvert County Hospice Receives $10,000 Donation from The American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206
Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $10,000 donation from American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach. As a small, nonprofit community-based hospice, we are the only resource for hospice care in Calvert County.
Our funding is received from Medicare, donations, fundraising efforts, and grants. This donation from the American Legion will help us continue serving the residents of Calvert County who need our services at end of life.
Pictured (Left to right): Claire Piason (Director of Development – Calvert Hospice), Jean Fleming (Executive Director – Calvert Hospice), Pat McCoy (Executive Committee Member, Post 206- American Legion), Les Griffith (Commander, Post 206), Fred Bumgarner (Historian, Post 206 and Calvert Hospice vet-to-vet volunteer), Tanea Granlund (Outreach Coordinator – Calvert Hospice), and Amanda Peterson (Communications & Volunteer Coordinator – Calvert Hospice)
