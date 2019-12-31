Calvert County Hospice Receives $10,000 Donation from The American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206

Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $10,000 donation from American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach. As a small, nonprofit community-based hospice, we are the only resource for hospice care in Calvert County.

Our funding is received from Medicare, donations, fundraising efforts, and grants. This donation from the American Legion will help us continue serving the residents of Calvert County who need our services at end of life.

