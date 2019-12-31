Detectives in Prince George’s County Searching for Multiple Suspects Who Stole Puppy at Gunpoint

Detectives with our Regional Investigation Division are actively searching for the two suspects who stole a puppy from its owner at gunpoint in Landover. This occurred Monday, December 30, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m., at Kent Village Drive and E. Ridge Drive in Greater Landover.

The victim tells our detectives that he was walking the puppy, named Lobo, when he noticed a car pass him and then pull over a short distance ahead. An adult female got out of the car and walked to the trunk. The victim says the woman then approached him from behind, displayed a gun and demanded the puppy.

The victim grabbed the weapon and the two began to struggle over the gun. That’s when the second suspect, an adult male, approached. The victim let go of the gun. The female suspect then pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn’t fire. The female suspect then grabbed the puppy and the two suspects sped away. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The getaway car is described as a gray Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia registration plates. It’s missing its rear passenger side hubcap. The front fender and hood are black. The female suspect is believed to have face tattoos.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you believe you see Lobo, the suspects, or the suspect’s vehicle, please do not approach and instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that can help us find Lobo is urged to call detectives at 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

