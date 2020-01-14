UPDATE: Suspect Who Robbed Victim of his Puppy at Gunpoint in Custody

UPDATE 1/14/2020: Detectives identified and charged a woman who robbed a victim of his puppy at gunpoint in December in Landover.

She is 26-year-old Juanel Huff of the 2600 block of Bowen Street SE in Washington D.C.

She is in custody in the District.

On December 30, 2019, Huff and an accomplice robbed the victim of his puppy, Lobo, at Kent Village Drive and E. Ridge Drive in Landover.

UPDATE 3/31/2019: Lobo is now back with his family. A citizen spotted Lobo alone in Southeast DC this afternoon and called authorities. He told detectives he recognized the puppy from local media coverage. Detectives drove to DC and recovered the puppy. A member of his family came by headquarters a short while ago and picked up the dog. Lobo was very happy to be back with his family.

Detectives continue to actively investigate the armed robbery that took place Monday in Landover.

We thank the community and our media partners for their assistance with this case.

12/30/19: Detectives with our Regional Investigation Division are actively searching for the two suspects who stole a puppy from its owner at gunpoint in Landover. This occurred Monday, December 30, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m., at Kent Village Drive and E. Ridge Drive in Greater Landover.

The victim tells our detectives that he was walking the puppy, named Lobo, when he noticed a car pass him and then pull over a short distance ahead. An adult female got out of the car and walked to the trunk. The victim says the woman then approached him from behind, displayed a gun and demanded the puppy.

The victim grabbed the weapon and the two began to struggle over the gun. That’s when the second suspect, an adult male, approached. The victim let go of the gun. The female suspect then pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn’t fire. The female suspect then grabbed the puppy and the two suspects sped away. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The getaway car is described as a gray Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia registration plates. It’s missing its rear passenger side hubcap. The front fender and hood are black. The female suspect is believed to have face tattoos.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you believe you see Lobo, the suspects, or the suspect’s vehicle, please do not approach and instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that can help us find Lobo is urged to call detectives at 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)



