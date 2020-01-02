Latrice Carr to Open the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in July 2020

The 20th Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, recently honored as the only event in Maryland to win one of four statewide tourism awards for 2019, recently announced popular local artist and St. Mary’s County resident Latrice Carr to open for nationally-known jazz acts at the 2020 event weekend, slated for July 10-12, 2020.

Ms. Carr, a multi-genre singer and songwriter originally from Portsmouth, VA, is known for her soulful range and gospel roots, which exhibits her passion for the music she performs. Having begun singing in front of large crowds at an early age, Ms. Carr has become a widely known regular at establishments across Southern Maryland and the Washington D.C. metro area, including singing the national anthem at a variety of professional sporting events like the Washington Nationals, high-profile locations like Maryland Live Casino, and even performances throughout Europe and other mid-Atlantic locations.

Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, one of the Festival’s organizing partners, is elated at the selection of Ms. Carr as opener: “We are absolutely thrilled that Latrice was picked to open our 21st annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival this year. She is an amazing individual and artist, and we are lucky to add such a talented St. Mary’s Countian to open for us.” Ms. Stone further mentions that “It is an especially appropriate choice as 2020 is the ‘Year of the Woman’ in Maryland, so it is great to have a remarkable local woman as Latrice lending her wonderful voice to our lineup!”

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 and expanded from a one-day Saturday event into a multiday weekend celebration as a partnership of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the Town of Leonardtown, the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, and Visit St. Mary’s MD. Hotel packages and giveaways, free Friday night jazz performances on the town square, Prohibition-era movies, cocktails and restaurant specials, new and unique food vendors at the Saturday waterfront festival, and Sunday jazz brunches, art shows, wine tastings and much more, all combined to increase hotel occupancy rates in St. Mary’s County an average of 20% for the weekend.

Ms. Carr, who will open for two other large jazz acts during the Saturday “Main Event” of the festival at St. Clement’s Island Museum along the beautiful Potomac River, feels grateful to be part of such a legacy: “It is exciting to think that some of the best moments in my life have not occurred yet and this is definitely one of those moments. As a long-standing resident of St. Mary’s County, being the opening act for the 2020 Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival is a huge honor.



This is an event that everyone in the county talks about and being a part of it all is so special to me. Since putting the band together years ago I have always wanted to be included in such a classic county event.” She further explains what she has in store for the Festival: “We are working tirelessly to put on the most energetic, entertaining show for everyone who attends! I cannot wait to see all my family, friends and fans there… and to hopefully gain new fans through this experience!”

The event partners are now hard at work planning the 21st Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Weekend to take place the weekend of July 10 – 12, 2020.

A variety of discount ticket packages, as well as more information about the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, are available at www.PotomacJazzAndSeafoodFestival.com. Media can contact Andrew Ponti, Marketing Manager, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, at Andrew.ponti@stmarysmd.com. For information on tourism group sales, please contact Gail Perry, Sales Lead, Visit St. Mary’s MD at Gail@VisitStMarysMD.com.

Proceeds from the event go toward funding the nonprofit Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums’ mission of supporting the museums and historic sites under the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The event’s major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, Town of Leonardtown and Visit St. Mary’s.

