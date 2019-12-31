Mary Elsie Pardoe, 97, of Lusby, MD passed away on December 27, 2019 at the Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born October 11, 1922 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Elliott and Gertrude (Werch) Elliott.

Elsie moved to Calvert County from Baltimore, MD in 1939 and married Wyatt J. Pardoe on August 8, 1940 in Prince Frederick, MD.

Elsie is survived by her children, Howard Wayne Pardoe of Lusby, MD and Carolyn P. Ward (Jr.) of Dowell, MD; grandchild, Jamie Ward; great-grandchild, Jessica Ward; and sister, Eunice Baldwin of Brooklyn Park, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt J. Pardoe; and siblings, Norman Elliott, Doris Elliott, Nancy Willey, Sharlene Ferger and Beverly Dewark.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Ruth Dixon to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Middleham Chapel Episcopal Cemetery, Lusby, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688.

