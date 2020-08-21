California Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery of Abell’s Tavern in Callaway

UPDATE: Rex Douglas Reece, 48, of California, was sentenced to serve twenty (20) years in prison for attempted armed robbery.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like thank Deputy State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling and Detective Daniel Sidorowicz for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

On December 13, 2019, the Defendant committed an attempted armed robbery at the Abell’s Tavern in Callaway, MD. In Maryland, the maximum penalty for attempted armed robbery is 20 years.

12/31/2019 @ 3:15 p.m.: Police Arrested Rex Reese, 48, of California, for the robbery of Abell’s Tavern on Piney Point Road, in Callaway

Reese was arrested by Detective Sidorowicz, of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office a short time after the robbery.

Reese was charged with the following:

ROBBERY

ARMED ROBBERY

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

Reese’s bond status is unknown at this time.

Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

12/31/2019: Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 31, 2019, Police responded to Abell’s Tavern on Piney Point Road, in Callaway, for the report of an armed robbery.

At approximately 9:00 a.m, a white male walked into Abell’s Tavern on the store side of the business and demanded money, he displayed a large knife during the robbery attempt. The suspect used a towel or cloth to cover his face and was not wearing shoes.

A lookout was placed for an older red Ford Explorer, and police located the vehicle on Great Mills Road.

Police found evidence in the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Details will be provided as soon as they become available.

