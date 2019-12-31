VIDEO: Police in Waldorf Looking for Two Stolen Jaguars an Audi, and Corvette

Thieves stole four luxury cars on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from AMKO Auto, in Waldorf .

Thieves ransacked the office and damaged a 2015 Dodge Challenger during the burglary.

According to the owner, the burglary took place at around 6:00 p.m. Approximately five men spent 30 minutes at the lot before fleeing the scene with the vehicles.

The loss and damages, totaled approximately $100,000,

The AMKO Auto Waldorf Facebook page list the 4 luxury cars were stolen as:

Green 2015 Jaguar XJL

White 2016 Jaguar XF

Grey 2015 Audi A4

Grey 2014 Corvette Stingray



