VIDEO: Police in Waldorf Looking for Two Stolen Jaguars an Audi, and Corvette

December 31, 2019

Thieves stole four luxury cars on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from AMKO Auto, in Waldorf .

Thieves ransacked the office and damaged a 2015 Dodge Challenger during the burglary.

According to the owner, the burglary took place at around 6:00 p.m. Approximately five men spent 30 minutes at the lot before fleeing the scene with the vehicles.

The loss and damages, totaled approximately $100,000,

The AMKO Auto Waldorf Facebook page list the 4 luxury cars were stolen as:

  • Green 2015 Jaguar XJL
  • White 2016 Jaguar XF
  • Grey 2015 Audi A4
  • Grey 2014 Corvette Stingray

