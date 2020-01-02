The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Assistance in Identifying Charlotte Hall Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft case. On December 10, 2019 at 3:20 p.m., the suspect removed a green Apple iPhone Pro Max demo phone and black iPhone 11 Pro demo phone from their tethers and fled the Verizon Wireless store in Charlotte Hall.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect of this incident is asked to call Cpl. Chad Hartzell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78024 or email chad.hartzell@stmarysmd.com. Case # 70804-19

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

