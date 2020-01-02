Public Open House to Discuss Regional Long Range Transportation Planning to be Held on Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) is holding a Public Open House Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. in Room A/B of the Lexington Park Library located at 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD.

The purpose of the Open House is to gather feedback on the draft regional Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) currently being developed. Information gathered will aid in establishing regional transportation investment priorities over the next 25 years. The draft LRTP report will be available online beginning Jan.9, 2020 and can be obtained here: https://www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com/.

During the Open House, there will be informative presentations held at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and questions from the public are welcomed and encouraged. Refreshments for all and coloring activities for children will be provided.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting Ben Cohen at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505 or ben.cohen@stmarysmd.com.

For additional information regarding this regional Long-Range Transportation Plan, please contact Kwasi Bosompem, Senior Planner, Department of Land Use and Growth Management at 301-475-4200, ext. 71507 or email Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com.

