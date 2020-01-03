Community Invited to Participate in Market Study for Department of Recreation and Parks on Monday and Tuesday, January 13, 14, 2020

The Department of Recreation and Parks invites the community to attend pre-scheduled meetings to weigh in on a potential sports complex building project in St. Mary’s County. These meetings will serve as the market study analysis and are the first in a series of planning steps.

Appointments can be scheduled Monday, January 13, 2020 between 11:00 a.m., to 8:00 p.m., and Tuesday, January 14th from 8:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., and will take place at the Recreation and Parks main office on Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown MD. Residents and interested parties will meet with the Crossroad Consulting firm and staff from the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks to provide input.

It is important that the consulting team hears from other potential users, general managers of existing indoor and outdoor sports facilities, representatives from governmental entities and other stakeholders impacted by this project.

If you would like to be a part of this study and would like to schedule an appointment to participate in this market study analysis, please contact Lori Tyer-Ellis, Project Manager, Recreation and Parks at lori.tyerellis@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200 ext., 71811.

