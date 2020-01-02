Russell Douglas Sprouse, 69, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on December 28, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Fondly known as “Doc”, was born on January 25, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Russell Lloyd Sprouse and Carolyn Faith Sprouse. Doc served in the U. S. Army as a Medic during Vietnam. He found a calling to serve as a volunteer fireman as a member of various fire departments including Allentown Fire Department, Oxon Hill Fire Department, Cobb Island Fire Department and a fire department in Alabama. During his time in the fire department, Doc held several positions including Fire Chief. Doc enjoyed fishing, listening to music, especially “Lynyrd Skynyrd” and rooting for his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins. But his greatest love was that of his family.

In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by his twin sister Diane and his brother Daniel.

He is survived by his son Douglas Sprouse and his wife Kristy; grandchildren June Sprouse and Skyler Sprouse; brothers David Isenberg and his wife Judi, Jeffrey Spouse; niece Desirera Sprouse; nephews Douglas Rima and Matthew Sprouse.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM with Fireman’s Prayers at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 11:30AM. Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Apostolic Church, 10725 Willetts Crossing Rd, White Plains, MD 20695 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online donations available at woundedwarriorproject.org.