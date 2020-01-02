Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect in Waldorf

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the identity of this man. In the early morning hours of December 12, 2019, an unknown suspect broke into a gas station and a retail store located in the Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf.

The suspect used a baseball bat to gain entry into both buildings. In the early morning hours of December 24, 2019, the same suspect returned to the same gas station and used the bat to gain entry into the building.

If you can identify this suspect, or have information related to the crime, please contact Detective R. Smith at 301-609-6504 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

