Hope is Always in Season: Community Members Support Local Cancer Awareness Efforts

CalvertHealth Foundation Board Trustee and local philanthropist Ms. Marianne Harms and Mrs. Jackie Martin, owner of Jacqueline Morgan Day Spa, present prizes to Calvert Medical Imaging Center (CIMC) employees Natalie Bowen and Carol Hall, winners of the 3rd Annual Bra Decorating Contest at Calvert Medical Imaging Center, located in Prince Frederick. CMIC provides imaging services, including breast imaging for the CalvertHealth and the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.

Each year, CMIC employees decorate bras for the Women’s Suite, an area of the imaging center aimed at elevating women’s health by providing the most technologically advanced breast imaging, including 3-D mammography in a warm, compassionate environment. Patients have the opportunity to vote on their favorite bra and this year’s winning bra was themed ‘Bra and Order’ in honor of Natalie’s husband, a police officer.

Imaging Center Manager Rosemary Stevenson said, “Since the first year of the contest, team members and myself have heard patients chat about the new wall art. They absolutely love the bras and it gives them something to talk about and make them a little more relaxed before their exam. We are now on our third year and has been a great hit with the patients. Some patients look for the new bras when they come into the center for their annual mammogram.”



The Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care and CIMC have changed the landscape of how breast care is provided in Southern Maryland. The center brings together in one convenient location a team of breast health experts with an experienced navigator backed by the latest breast-imaging technology – designed to detect even the most subtle signs of early cancer. The most recent addition to this team is Dr. Chandra Baker, a dedicated breast imager from Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Baker specializes in women’s imaging including mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI and image-guided biopsy. Kasia Sweeney, who oversees oncology services at CalvertHealth Medical Center said, “Dr. Baker’s expertise and her commitment to women’s health are impressive. We’re delighted she chose to join the team – she has sophisticated skill informed by more than a decade of radiology experience,”

The bra contest, among other events hosted by the breast center and CIMC throughout the year are part of the Hope is Always in Season initiative to remind women that breast health is important all year long.

Call 301.259.3179 to schedule a screening mammogram today.

