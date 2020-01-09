UPDATE: Details Released in Murder of 24-Year-Old Park Hall Man

UPDATE 1/9/2020 @ 10:15 a.m.: On January 3, 2020, at approximately 12:56 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating someone had been shot in a residence at 18414 Point Lookout Road, in Park Hall.
Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, identified as Jordan Lee Sullivan, 24 of Park Hall, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Sullivan was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:40 p.m.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
According to court documents police conducted an interview with Brian Lee Chaney, 18 of Park Hall, and he was read his Miranda rights which he waived and agreed to talk with police. Chaney told police that Sullivan came over to his residence to hang out, and they were sitting in the kitchen area and he (Chaney) was playing with his gun. Chaney said he was sitting in a chair next to the table and Sullivan was standing in front of him. Chaney described the gun to be a revolver and said he removed the bullets from the gun and counted 6 on the table. Chaney said he believed he removed them all because the gun only holds 6 bullets. When police asked how many total bullets, he had for the gun he said he had 7 total bullets for it. Chaney said when he counted 6 bullets on the table, he believed the gun to be empty and he began to pull the trigger on the gun. Chaney told police he pulled the trigger 3 times, the first 2 times nothing happened, and the third time he pulled the trigger the gun went off and Sullivan told Chaney he had just shot him. Sullivan lifted his shirt and Chaney observed a small entrance wound in Sullivan’s chest area. Sullivan walked into the living room at which time he collapsed on the floor. Chaney told police, when Sullivan collapsed, he called 911 and informed them a person had been shot. Chaney said he rendered aid to the victim until emergency medical services arrived on scene.
Police listened to the 911 call from the residence and they can hear Chaney tells someone in the house he just shot the victim.
Chaney is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with Murder Second Degree and Manslaughter
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension * 8109 or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com.
Murder Second Degree
Manslaughter
UPDATE 1/3/2020 @ 9:15 p.m.: Detective Taylor Nauman, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrested Brian Lee Chaney, 18, of Park Hall, today.
Police say Chaney shot and killed Jordan L Sullivan, 24, also of Park Hall.
Chaney was charged with murder-second degree and manslaughter.
Details will be released as soon as they become available.
1/3/2020: On Friday, January 3, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 18400 block of Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported gunshot victim.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a male in his 20’s with a single gunshot wound to the upper body.
CPR was immediately initiated by police when they arrived at the scene.
A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported they are investigating the shooting as an assault.
Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
“Male in His Twenties”
This is my nephew!! We are all deeply saddened by this loss!!
A senseless murder that will change the lives of many!
Hello, the only thing I can say is I am sorry for what your family is going through, I had the misfortune of experiencing this young man earlier in the year. This misfortune resulted in him having charges brought against him. I honestly was planning on contacting the states attorneys office to see what we can do to help this young man that is misguided. Sadly, I will not have that opportunity to present this to try and assist a young man that needs all of our involvement and dedication to better our youth, prevent him from being marked by our legal system because of this horrific accident/lack of knowledge.. I will pray for you, him, the victim that lost his life, and his family. I do not know all the circumstances that took place on this day, but know that my intentions was to help him in his future and work to better himself as a young man. Very saddened by this on so many levels.
That’s more than assault. Shooting someone in the upper portion of the body is murder/attempted murder.
You people make me sick!!! A person was murdered and all you can do is leave uncalled for comments. God help you all when devastation hits your family!!! God don’t like ugly!! Karma will get you all!!
exactly
You are correct Linda. God don’t like ugly.
Any details on this I think it’s my cousin
THIS WAS JUST A SAD CASE OF MISHANDLING OF A DEADLY WEAPON. KNOW THE FACTS BEFORE RUNNING YOUR PIE HOLE.
Regardless, the individual needs to be held accountable. He’s responsible for the rounds in that weapon.
R.I.P Jordan. Prayers for your mom and Julia. I’m so sorry
I know this ppl and the young man that did it did not mean for it to happen that was his best friend and now he has to live with that for life think bout how he feels and i know he is sorry it happend and sorry to the family but yall dont know shyt.
I didn’t say anything negative about the young man that shot him. Someone died I apologised to their family, there is absolutely no reason for anyone to be nasty on here.
He looks absolutely crushed in his mugshot.
This is my nephew. We are all deeply saddened by this loss!!
We love you Jordan!!
Not the news I wanted to wake up to today. RIP cousin. You’ll forever be missed.
At lest he called for help and stayed their and tried to save his friend until help arrived but no they shouldn’t play with guns because stuff like this happens he didn’t intentionally shoot the boy
So if he could afford a good lawyer he could get lesser charges and if the boys family try and drop the charges this young man could have a chance in bettering himself and not play with guns it’s not the first time something like this happened
This is Bryan Hammett this is my cousin. I want to know who’s gun it was and why this happened.
Rule #1: Receive PROPER training from a COMPETENT and Qualified INSTRUCTOR before handling firearms.
Rule #2: Treat all guns as loaded and ready to fire until proven otherwise
Rule #3: Don’t point the gun at anything / anyone you’re unwilling to destroy or kill.
Rule #4: NEVER EVER touch the trigger until you’re ready to destroy / kill the target.
It’s a shame that there was a loss of life but it was fully preventable. If someone had instilled a healthy respect for guns and taught these young men proper firearms handling this would not have occurred. Most likely a case of not being taught properly as opposed to a momentary lapse of judgement.
Sorry to the family and friends for their loss. This is why there are laws that prohibit an 18 year-old from owning or possessing a firearm. At 18 they are barely out of childhood and not responsible enough to handle something that can kill from a long distance. He deserves to be punished and the deceased deserves some justice. He will probably get less then 15 years and he will still be young enough to restart a happy life. Something his victim will never get the opportunity to do. If you have teens and young adults in your house lock up your guns. Young people do stupid things, that is what they do.
Funny how a 18 month old clearly knows the meaning of NO, but 16.5 years later they haven’t understood a gun is a deadly weapon? Stop setting low-standards and raise your expectations!
BOOM! To the OP, your points are invalid as I knew the difference when I was 17 on Parris Island when I was hitting black at 500 yards.
“ At 18 they are barely out of childhood and not responsible enough to handle something that can kill from a long distance.”
That’s great, so just because you were responsible enough that means every 18 year old in the world is responsible enough. You need to get out of your self absorbed bubble every now and again to see what the real world looks like. Sounds like you were instructed by someone with a great respect for firearms. Not everyone has that luxury. I can remember handing my grandmother an unloaded gun because she wanted to hold one since she had never held one before. The first thing she did was wave it around inadvertently pointing it at multiple people. That was the one and only time I scolded my grandmother telling her to always assume a gun is loaded until you verify it isn’t yourself. At 18 you think you are invincible and it is only experiences, wither your own or others around you, that make you respect dangerous things.
No one has asked, nor was it mentioned if the gun belonged to the decedent.
Stop the buying and selling of guns. It only leads to pain
Or……teach a healthy respect for life, Christian style morals, and respect for firearms and how to safely handle and use them. Seems like the smarter choice since I’m assuming you don’t possess a magic button that could make all guns cease to exist.
In over 40 years on Earth not a single one of my firearms nor those owned by my friends or family have ever been used to shoot and kill a human being. That’s literally hundreds of guns and not one single firearm related death. Seems like culture and where / how you’re raised has more to do with whether or not you will shoot someone or get shot than the existence of the inanimate firearm itself no matter how much you appear to disagree.
You have 7 total bullets for the gun.. You count 6 on the table.. You assumed the gun was empty.. Why would you pull the trigger? And why would you pull it more than once? I feel like he knew there was one more bullet in that gun..
Speaking to another person in the house? That is not a good look.
He is still incarcerated for a reason. There are parts of this story we are not getting yet.