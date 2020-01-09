UPDATE: Details Released in Murder of 24-Year-Old Park Hall Man

UPDATE 1/9/2020 @ 10:15 a.m.: On January 3, 2020, at approximately 12:56 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating someone had been shot in a residence at 18414 Point Lookout Road, in Park Hall.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, identified as Jordan Lee Sullivan, 24 of Park Hall, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Sullivan was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:40 p.m.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

According to court documents police conducted an interview with Brian Lee Chaney, 18 of Park Hall, and he was read his Miranda rights which he waived and agreed to talk with police. Chaney told police that Sullivan came over to his residence to hang out, and they were sitting in the kitchen area and he (Chaney) was playing with his gun. Chaney said he was sitting in a chair next to the table and Sullivan was standing in front of him. Chaney described the gun to be a revolver and said he removed the bullets from the gun and counted 6 on the table. Chaney said he believed he removed them all because the gun only holds 6 bullets. When police asked how many total bullets, he had for the gun he said he had 7 total bullets for it. Chaney said when he counted 6 bullets on the table, he believed the gun to be empty and he began to pull the trigger on the gun. Chaney told police he pulled the trigger 3 times, the first 2 times nothing happened, and the third time he pulled the trigger the gun went off and Sullivan told Chaney he had just shot him. Sullivan lifted his shirt and Chaney observed a small entrance wound in Sullivan’s chest area. Sullivan walked into the living room at which time he collapsed on the floor. Chaney told police, when Sullivan collapsed, he called 911 and informed them a person had been shot. Chaney said he rendered aid to the victim until emergency medical services arrived on scene.

Police listened to the 911 call from the residence and they can hear Chaney tells someone in the house he just shot the victim.

Chaney is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with Murder Second Degree and Manslaughter

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension * 8109 or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com.



1/3/2020: On Friday, January 3, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 18400 block of Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male in his 20’s with a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

CPR was immediately initiated by police when they arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported they are investigating the shooting as an assault.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

