Steven Michael “Steve” Bruce, 63, of Lusby, MD passed away on December 28, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Born October 20, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Arthur Clinton Bruce and Sadie (Gloriouso) Bruce.

Steve moved to Calvert County in 1961 and attended Calvert High School and Valley Forge Christian College. He married Myrna Loye Bruce in Baltimore, MD on May 2, 1981. He was a construction supervisor for thirty five years. Steve was a man of God that loved his family. Loved the outdoors crabbing, hunting with his rabbit dogs and family. Steve has a huge family because you didn’t have to be blood. Steve loved everyone, he enjoyed conversations with strangers, riding down the road in his truck waving to anyone. Steve left a inspiration impact on anyone that came across his path.

Steve is survived by his wife Myrna Bruce; his children, Sidney Loye Bruce of Leesburg, VA, Joshua Michael Bruce of Lusby, MD, Kurt Patrick Bruce of Lusby, MD and Sarah Catherine Bruce of Lusby, MD; six grandchildren; and brother, Gary Bruce of Mt. Airy, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings, George Thompson, Florence, Barbara Bradley and Arthur C. Bruce, Jr.

All services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Father’s House, P.O. Box 828, California, MD 20619 or the Patuxent High School Athletic Department, 12485 Southern Connector Boulevard, Lusby, MD 20657.