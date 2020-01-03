Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Man in Indecent Exposure Incident





On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at approximately 2:07 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a library on Village Street in Waldorf for the report of an indecent exposure.

The suspect approached the victims and exposed his genitals. The suspect is described as a black male 30-50 years of age. At the time, he was wearing a Redskins jacket, dark colored pants and a black mask.

If you can identify the suspect, or have information related to the crime, please contact PFC A. Fenlon via e-mail at fenlona@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

