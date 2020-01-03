Brothers Arrested After Armed Home Invasion in Waldorf, Police Still Seeking Third Suspect

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 7:34 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Night Heron Court in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion and assault.

An initial investigation revealed a known associate, Jeremiah Nicholas, 21, of Waldorf, was allowed inside the apartment by the victim. Once inside, a physical altercation ensued between the victim and Nicholas. At that time, Nicholas’ brother, Nehemiah Nicholas, 22, of Washington, D.C. – who was standing outside of the apartment with another male – fired five rounds into the apartment and forced his way inside along with the other man. The suspects then demanded property from the victim, but fled without anything.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jeremiah and Nehemiah Nicholas. On January 1, 2020, Nehemiah Nicholas was arrested in Fredericksburg VA. He was in possession of a rifle at the time he was located. On January 2, 2020, Jeremiah Nicholas was located at his residence and arrested. The Nicholas’ were charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree assault. Detectives are working to identify the third suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the third suspect.

