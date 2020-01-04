Dennis Joseph “Denny” Finotti, 62, of Owings, MD passed away on December 8, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born January 23, 1957 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late William Russell Finotti and Cassie Ruth (Goodwin) Finotti.

Denny attended Suitland High School and moved to Calvert County in 2004. He was a Maintenance Mechanic for Aleut Management, retiring in January 2019. Denny was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 99, and the Calvert County Humane Society. He enjoyed fishing and scuba diving.

Denny is survived by his children, Darius Finotti of Glen Burnie, MD and Samuel Finotti of Lusby, MD; grandchildren, Dylan Finotti and Joshua Finotti; brother, Russell Finotti of Chesapeake Beach, MD and sister, Diane Finotti of Fairfax, VA; and sister-in-law, Bobbi Finotti of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

A Memorial Service will be conducted by Deacon John White on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 8816 Chesapeake Avenue, North Beach, MD 20714. A repast will follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society of Calvert County, P.O. Box 3505, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.