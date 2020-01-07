Six Injured After Attempted Hit and Run Turns Into Three Vehicle Crash in California

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to St. Andrew’s Church Road and Indian Bridge Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway and began rendering care to patients.
The Dodge Stratus sedan was involved in a very minor motor vehicle accident after rear-ending a black Toyota 4Runner on St. Andrew’s Church Road around 12:30 p.m. Both vehicles pulled over into the private driveway across from Indian Bridge Road.
A witness reported that while both subjects were waiting for police to arrive, they overheard the female operator of the Dodge on her cell phone talking to another female and was overheard saying “that they could not afford the insurance rates to go up due to the accident”.
The female operator of the Dodge got into her vehicle and told the driver of the 4Runner that she was just going to turn her vehicle around in a driveway, when she accelerated out of the driveway and onto St. Andrew’s Church Road into the path of multiple vehicles causing the second collision around 12:40 p.m.
A Toyota Prius travelling Southbound on St. Andrew’s Church Road struck the Dodge Stratus and was then pushed into the path of a Chevrolet Suburban travelling Northbound.
Witnesses on the scene reported a large bag of a white powdered substance was recovered by police from the Dodge Stratus.
Troopers arrested the juvenile female operator at the scene for CDS Possession not Marijuana, and Driving Under the Influence. She was transported from the scene to an area hospital.
Four adults, and two pediatric patients were transported from the scene to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the crash.
At this time, no mugshot has been provided due to the driver of the Dodge being a 16-year-old female.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
