Death Investigation Currently Underway in Lexington Park

January 4, 2020

st marys county sheriffs officeOn Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 21600 block of Saratoga Drive and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported one not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 31-year-old female in the residence not breathing and started CPR.

Firefighters declared the patient deceased on the scene a short time later.

Units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have responded to the scene and are conducting a death investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available


3 Responses to Death Investigation Currently Underway in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on January 4, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Drugs

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 4, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    That doesnt surprise me. They were carrying a woman to that house unconscious and they said hurry she is calling the cops. There is too many od’s in the park. Sad

    Reply
    • Blank blankster on January 4, 2020 at 11:05 pm

      I hope you shared that info with the police not just the smnewsnet followers

      Reply

