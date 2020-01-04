Death Investigation Currently Underway in Lexington Park

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 21600 block of Saratoga Drive and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported one not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 31-year-old female in the residence not breathing and started CPR.

Firefighters declared the patient deceased on the scene a short time later.

Units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have responded to the scene and are conducting a death investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available

