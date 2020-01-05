Someone in Laurel Lured in Seagulls with Popcorn and Ran Them Over, Police Say

On Saturday, January 4, 2020 at approximately 10:45 a.m., Laurel Police officers responded to the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center, near the Dollar Tree at 9620 Fort Meade Road, in Laurel, for the report of animal cruelty in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers observed a group of deceased seagulls all in extremely close proximity to one another.

Through investigation, officers learned that a subject purchased a bag of popcorn from the Dollar Tree. That subject then emptied the bag of popcorn in the parking lot intentionally luring the group seagulls. The subject then proceeded to run the group of seagulls over with their vehicle, killing at least 10 of the birds. The subject fled the scene. This incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 9:00 and 10:30 a.m, Saturday morning.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, is urged to contact Cpl. Wilson or send tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us

