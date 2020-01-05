Free Breakfast is Being Offered to All Students in Charles County Public Schools Through Friday, January 10, 2020

Some CCPS students — those who attend a Title I school or a school that participates in the Maryland Meals for Achievement (MMFA) in-classroom breakfast program — get free breakfast throughout the year. Title I schools in Charles County are C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Indian Head, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, J.P. Ryon and Eva Turner elementary schools.

MMFA provides state funding to supplement federal meal reimbursements allowing select schools to offer breakfast for all students at no charge to their families. A school is eligible for the program when at least 40 percent of its students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

Schools in CCPS that participate in the 2019-20 program include Arthur Middleton Elementary, Benjamin Stoddert Middle, the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, Gale-Bailey Elementary, General Smallwood Middle, J.C. Parks Elementary, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, John Hanson Middle, Henry E. Lackey High and Thomas Stone High schools. CCPS Title I schools also are included in the MMFA program.

To learn more about applying for free or reduced-priced school meals, go to http://www.schoolnutritionandfitness.com/index.php?sid=1565039398860&page=lunchapps. To view school menus, go to http://www.schoolnutritionandfitness.com/index.php?sid=1565039398860&page=menus.

