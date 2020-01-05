AUDIO: No Injuries After Fire Truck Overturns in Prince George’s County While Responding to Reported Apartment Fire

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at approximately 11:35 a.m., firefighters in Prince George’s County were dispatched to 6553 Hill Mar Drive in District Heights, for the reported smoke in an apartment building.

Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Department Truck 29 was responding to the call when they were involved a single vehicle rollover.

An ambulance following the fire truck called in the crash reporting the fire truck had overturned in the area of Silver Hill Road and St. Barnabas Road in Suitland.

No firefighters were transported from the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The apartment fire was reported to be a sparking outlet in a bathroom. All units returned to service after a short period of time after reporting no smoke and no fire.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire Department Press Information Officer.

