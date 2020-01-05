VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire and Medical Emergency in Lexington Park

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at approximately 1:20 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Hillside Drive and Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the vehicle fire reported out, with one male having active seizures.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway with smoke showing from the trunk, and an elderly male laying in the roadway having active seizures.

Multiple Good Samaritans used fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of firefighters, and neighbors assisted the male by placing a pillow under his head to prevent him from hitting the concrete.

Neighbors reported they witnessed the vehicle turn onto Hillside Drive from Poplar Ridge Road when the vehicle stopped, and they heard the vehicles engine being revved repeatedly. The male operator then exited the vehicle and collapsed in the street and had multiple seizures before fire and rescue personnel arrived.

Firefighters from Bay District located the fire to be caused by the exhaust, starting a small fire in the trunk, which also contained multiple gas canisters.

The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by the vehicle being revved repeatedly while overheating due to the operator suffering a medical emergency.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported the patient to an area hospital with serious injuries.



