Winston Franklin

Passed on December 23, 2019. Cherished fiance of LaTina Lee; father of Winnettia Lewis (Edwin), Bernard Franklin (Carolyn), David Franklin; brother of Michael Franklin (Tina), Derrick Franklin (Renee) and Stephen Franklin. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Monday January 6, 2020, 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment Lincoln Memorial, Suitland, MD.

