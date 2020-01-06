Melanie Downs Gibson, 76, of La Plata, MD passed away on December 28, 2019 in La Plata, MD. She was born on April 18, 1943 in Washington, DC and was the daughter of the late Margaret Rose Lawrence Downs and Andrew Wallace Downs. Melanie was the loving wife of the late Joseph “Walter” Gibson, whom she married on September 10, 1966 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD, and who preceded her in death on January 16, 2014.

Melanie is survived by her children Julie Gibson Scoville (Doug) of Fairfax, VA, Jenny Gibson McCann (Mark) of Philadelphia, PA, and Joe Gibson of Silver Spring, MD. As well as her 2 grandchildren, Derek and Dominic and her sister Graceanne Guy of Clements, MD. She was preceded in death by her brothers Sonny Downs and Billy Downs. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1960 and Drexel University in 1964 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree.

Melanie was a Nutrition Supervisor for The Virginia Department of Health for 20 years, retiring in December, 2009. She loved music, traveling, cooking, and entertaining family and friends. Melanie also loved her cat “Bones”.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Bernard Chambers, Andrew E. Guy, Ned Keegan, Frank Thorne, John Brown, and Tristan Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Derek Scoville and Dominic Scoville.

Contributions may be made to GBS (Guillain-Barre` Syndrome) | CIDP Foundation International 375 East Elm Street Suite 101 Conshohocken, PA 19428. Please copy and paste the link below to access the charity.

https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=10284.