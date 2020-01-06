Frank Edward Pointer, 87

Frank Edward Pointer, age 87 of Waldorf, Maryland, died December 20, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Frank was the third of six children born to the late Sylvester and Tiny Pointer (Cannon). In 1932, Sylvester moved his family from Rocky Mountain, North Carolina to Washington, DC and there the family expanded. Frank was born on December 11, 1932. He was educated in the District of Columbia school system. He served three years in the United States National Guard where he received an honorable discharge in December of 1952. Frank worked at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) where after 30 years of government service, he retired in 1986.

Frank wed three times to Elizabeth Davis, Josephine Charles and Angela Fields. From those unions the following Pointer children were born: Frank Jr., Wayne, Sequoia, Bruce, Robert, Aurelia, Disell, Frank Pointer III, Bonita, Aurelia, Thomas James, and Brandon.

Frank was a man who loved his family. He would often remark that he was “blessed with wonderful children.” It gave him a sense of fatherly pride to see that each of his children grew up to become respected and successful in their own right. Frank enjoyed volunteering at his children’s school and the faculty appreciated his presence. He received several awards for his contribution of encouragement and lending a helping hand.

At family gatherings, Frank kept things lively with his many stories and always made you feel that he was glad to see you! Frank loved a good debate and he didn’t mind sharing his opinions. Frank lived a full life remaining physically active well into his 70’s. Riding his bike was one of his favorite past times. Frank was a help and encouragement to his family and his neighbors. He loved to cook and was glad to share whatever he cooked with family and friends. As much as he was sociable and friendly, he was quick to tell you the truth whether it was bitter or sweet.

Through the years Frank mellowed a bit. He gave those around him an opportunity to hear his heart and he enjoyed getting to know theirs. Frank’s relationship with God was real. He often sat in his backyard and talked with God and he expressed that God answered him quickly. One of the last questions he asked was, “What is this thing we call life?” How would you answer that?

In addition to his parents, Frank was also predeceased by his sons, Frank Pointer II, Thomas James Pointer, Robert Louis Pointer; his daughter, Bonita Pointer; and his brothers, George Pointer, Alonzo Pointer, Sylvester Pointer, and Mark Bladwell.

He is survived by his children, Frank Edward Pointer II (Annette), Wayne Ricardo Pointer (Lois), Sequoia Sylvester Pointer (Deatra), Bruce Alonzo Pointer Sr. (Pierrette), Aurelia Avis McGruder (Pointer), Dicell James Vincent Pointer, Aurelia Avis Pointer II, and Brandon Demitrius Pointer; his brother, Preston Pointer; and his sister, Maggie Love. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9090 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11202 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.