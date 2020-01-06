Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire in Waldorf, State Fire Marshal Deems Fire Accidental

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1170 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle fire threatening other vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Challenger with fire showing from the engine compartment actively threatening nearby vehicles.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The owner, Olivia Geter, exited the vehicle and entered a nearby store. She was notified a short time later advising her vehicle was on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Dodge Challenger and two nearby vehicles were damaged, with the estimated damage and contents lost is $10,250.00

The Maryland Office of The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, and determined the fire has started in the hood compartment, with the cause of the fire to be accidental.

