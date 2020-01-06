Jaymi Sterling Promoted to Deputy State’s Attorney

The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office is proud to announce the promotion of Senior Assistant State’s Attorney and Chief of Staff Jaymi Sterling to Deputy State’s Attorney.

Ms. Sterling will continue to oversee the administrative responsibilities for the office, including appearing before the County Commissioners on behalf of the State’s Attorney. She will retain her felony caseload consisting of violent felonies and overdose death homicide cases. Ms. Sterling will further remain on the executive team as Deputy State’s Attorney along with Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Ted Weiner, who is the managing attorney for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ms. Sterling is a veteran prosecutor serving the public for over a decade. She received her juris doctorate from the University of Maryland, School of Law after graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in political science. Upon graduation from law school, Ms. Sterling was selected for a prestigious federal clerkship to serve as a law clerk to the Honorable Alexander Williams, Jr. of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. Prior to the federal clerkship, Ms. Sterling served as an Asper Fellow to the Honorable Glenn T. Harrell, Jr. for the State’s highest court, the Court of Appeals of Maryland.

Ms. Sterling has previously served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) with the United States Attorney’s Office. She is an active member of the Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association’s Legislative Committee. Ms. Sterling often testifies in front of the Maryland General Assembly advocating for stronger laws to protect our community and victims’ rights. She was recently awarded the “Law Enforcement Office of the Year” for the State’s Attorney’s Office in addition to being named one of Maryland’s “Leading Women” by The Daily Record.

Ms. Sterling is the president of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association, serves on multiple boards for non-profit organizations, including the St. Mary’s County Shop with a Cop, Inc. and serves as a strong advocate for the Special Olympics and the United Way.

State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz would like to thank Jaymi Sterling for her hard work, dedication and continued service to protecting our community and proudly announces her promotion to Deputy State’s Attorney of his office effective immediately.