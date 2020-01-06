St. Clement’s Island Museum Hosting Appraiser Fair on Saturday, January 25, 2020

You may have a hidden treasure in your attic or garage and not even know it! Visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions at St. Clement’s Island Museum.

Appraisers for various types of items will be available at the museum. Only items that can be hand-carried will be appraised. Space is limited and items will be viewed on a first come, first serve basis.

The Appraiser’s Fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to properly care for them.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221 will be selling tasty baked goods in the Water Front Room. Museum staff will be available to offer advice on how to care for your items.

There are various small costs for item appraisals (Normally $5 each, cash and check only). For Fine Arts, there is a two-item limit per person. The Fine Arts appraisal may close early due to high attendance. Due to the popularity of this event, prepare for long waiting times.

The Appraiser Fair will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m., at the St. Clement’s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point, MD 20626

