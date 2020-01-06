Detectives in Prince George’s County Investigating Two Seperate Shooting Deaths

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville. The victim is 56-year-old Filomena Vasquez.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 7400 block of Varnum Street for a shooting. Vasquez was located inside of her home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminarily, it is believed the gunfire originated from outside of the house. It appears all of the shots were fired into the house from outside but a motive isn’t known at this time.

Detectives are working to develop suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0000182.



Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman found inside of a car in Capitol Heights on Thursday, January 2, 2020,. The victim is 42-year-old Nika Dorsey of Greenbelt.

On January 2nd, at approximately 5:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 8700 block of Ritchie Drive for a welfare check. Officers found Dorsey inside of a car suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to develop a motive and identify suspect(s).

