FBI Agent and Officer Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel After Hours-Long Standoff Currently Under Investigation

On December 27, 2019 at approximately 2:06 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Gloria Avenue for a family dispute call with a report of a shot being fired. When officers arrived on scene they were confronted by an extremely agitated adult male on the screened-in porch with a gun.

The suspect refused to drop the weapon and began threatening officers and himself. Trained officers attempted various negotiation techniques that proved unsuccessful. At this point a barricade was called, and the FBI-Baltimore SWAT Team who was on-call for our SWAT team, responded to the scene.

Over the course of this incident the suspect fired his weapon multiple times. Both an Anne Arundel County Police Officer/s and FBI Agent/s fired their weapons. The suspect in this case was shot and has died. He is currently at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

At this point in the investigation we can not say for certain which agency fired the fatal round/s or even if both agencies struck the suspect. Interviews are still being conducted and the investigation is still EXTREMELY ACTIVE.

This is a joint investigation with the FBI. There is no further information that can be released at this time.

No officers or agents were reported to be injured, one other occupant inside the home was able to escape without injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as John Lowell Dollen, 55. This investigation is still extremely active and no further information is available at this time

