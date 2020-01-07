Anne Arundel Police Investigating Carjacking in Odenton

January 7, 2020

On January 5, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the Royal Farms located in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton, for a reported carjacking.

The adult female victim advised she was pumping gas when the suspect approached her asking to use her cell phone. When she refused the suspect entered her vehicle, grabbed a glass bottle and threatened the victim. The victim jumped out of the vehicle and the suspect began to drive away striking the victim with the door. The victim received minor injuries. The vehicle has since been recovered out of state. The suspect in the case is still outstanding, he is described as a black male wearing a dark coat and jeans.

Western District Detectives are handling the investigation and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.


This entry was posted on January 7, 2020 at 5:16 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to Anne Arundel Police Investigating Carjacking in Odenton

  1. Anonymous on January 7, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Only a matter of time before he gets a round to his head hopefully I’ll be there when he tries it again

    Reply
  2. Not enough guns on January 7, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    This is why we need conceal carry

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on January 7, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    And the saga of the worthless disgusting savage dirty stinking turds continues.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on January 7, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    But why did they take the car? Is this fake?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.