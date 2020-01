On December 14th 2019 Suttler Post Farm held and open house to benefit Hospice of St. Mary’s. This was their first year doing such an open house and benefit. On Christmas Eve 2019, Suttler Post Farm presented a check to Hospice of St. Mary’s for 12,000.00.

Thank you to everyone at Suttler Post Farm for supporting MedStar Hospice of St. Mary’s with your first open house. Such a lovely event! We’re looking forward to the next one!